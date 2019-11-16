Seven die in Osun road accident

Seven die in Osun road accident

Saturday, November 16, 2019 7:51 pm


FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

Collision between a Mack Truck and a Mistubishi Space Wagon with Registration led to the death of seven persons along the Osogbo-Ikirun Road on Saturday, the Osun State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC has said.

However, one person survived the accident, according to Sector Commander, Mr Peter Oke in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

The sector commander noted that the accident was as a result of speeding without road consciousness.

“The accident involved an articulated Vehicle and a mini-bus with eight passengers which occured on Osogbo-Ikirun Road in which only one person survived.

“Five male and two female, who are traveling in a Mistubishi (Space Wagon) lost their lives, while a female survived with injuries.

“All the corpses and the only survivor have been taken to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital in Osogbo,” he said.

Oke, however, enjoined motorists to steer clear of anything capable of causing road accidents adding that the command would not spare anyone who went against road traffic regulations.

