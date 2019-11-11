Seven years on: Lam Adesina remembered

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun on Monday extolled the virtues of the former governor of the state, Alhaji Lamidi Aremu Onaolapo Adesina, popular called Alhaji Lam Adesina.

Olatunbosun, who spoke at the 7th Remembrance Prayer and Lecture of the late astute politician, held at the deceased’s Felele residence in Ibadan, said that the state would not forget the good things he did while on earth, stressing that he was among the best governors the state has been blessed with.

The occasion was attended by family, friends and politicians.

According to him, “Lam was a good man. He did his best for the state. He also raised many. Today is a gracious day for all the promoters of his legacy. He was a great mentor and leader in the society. He was my leader and benefactor. He was a man who was passionate about the progress of his followers”.

The commissioner enjoined politicians to emulate the deceased, particularly in the area of protecting the interest of the South West.

He added that today’s politicians have lots of things to learn from the former governor.

Alhaji Lam, an educator, became the governor of Oyo State on May 29, 1999 under the platform of the defunct Alliance for Democracy, AD, party.

Earlier, in 1979, he was elected to the Federal House of Representative for Ibadan South 1 constituency under the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN.

Born on January 20, 1939, he attended Loyola College, Ibadan, after which he proceeded to the University of Nigeria, UNN, in 1961 and in 1965 bagged BA (Hons) in History.

He also attended University of Ibadan, UI in 1971, where he obtained a PGDE. He died on November 11, 2012.