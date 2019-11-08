Sickle cell: Association presents Bill to Kebbi Assembly

The Kebbi State Sickle Cell Association (KESCA) has presented a draft bill on sickle cell aimed at curbing sickle cell disorder circle in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was tagged “Kebbi Sickle Cell Law”.

The bill was presented to the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kamba, on Friday in Birnin Kebbi by the State Coordinator and Founder of KESCA ,Hajiya Hadiza Shantali.

While presenting the bill, Shantali said the proposed law was necessary because of the financial, economic and emotional trauma patients and parents of sickle cell go through.

According to her, the individuals with sickle cell disorder also go through lot of pains and constant hospitalisation from the time it manifests from six months to the end of their lifetime.

“They go through constant hospitalisation, and are always in need of blood because of the anaemia.

“In this regard, we are happy to inform you that KESCA is collaborating with 21 NGOs ,CSOs and CBOs soliciting for your immense support and that of the entire members of Kebbi State House of Assembly to consider this bill into law,” she pleaded.

The coordinator expressed optimism that if the law was implemented, it would assist individuals living with sickle cell disorder to get proper care and attention during crises and emergencies at hospitals.

“If implemented, it will stop sickle cell cycle in Kebbi state; if genetic counseling is made into law, new unborn babies will be free from inheritance of sickle cell genes,” she said.

Responding, Kamba commended the group for collaborating to present the bill to the state legislature.

The speaker promised that the house would do justice to the bill.