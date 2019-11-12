Stay away from ‘yahoo yahoo’, EFCC tells students

Stay away from ‘yahoo yahoo’, EFCC tells students

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 6:14 pm


Ibrahim Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has appealed to Nigerian youths, particularly students, to distance themselves from criminal tendencies capable of disrupting their future endeavours.

Mr. Isyaku Sharu, Head of the EFCC Zonal Office in Ilorin made the appeal on Tuesday while addressing students at the University of Ilorin.

Sharu said the call had become necessary following the increasing pervasiveness of cyber crimes, otherwise called “Yahoo-Yahoo”, among the youth.

He said that many of the suspects currently being investigated for one form of financial crime or the other were students of several institutions of higher learning across Nigeria.

Sharu said that the commission, would in strict adherence to the laws of the land, stop at nothing in the eradication of the scourge.

He said that he was particularly disturbed by the high number of students who were involved in swindling of innocent individuals and organisations of their hard-earned resources.

Sharu charged students to face their studies squarely and never be enchanted with the get-rich-quick syndrome, which according to him, often propelled the misguided ones into criminalities.

He explained that the sky could not limit the success of those who were hardworking, honest and law-abiding.

The EFCC Zonal Head explained that the laws guiding the activities of his Commission have no respect for the age of suspects.

He reiterated the commitment of the EFCC to continue to do everything within its capacity to bring the incidence of criminality down.

Sharu added that the commission was ready to address any information brought to its attention without any special treatment for age or any other stratification into which the suspect may fall.

He, therefore, implored students to attach greater importance to moral values and respect for constituted authorities at all times to avoid the wrath of the law.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Just in: 2 policemen shot dead as DIG leads 3 AIGs,15 CPs to Bayelsa for guber poll
    1 hour ago

    Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter recovering after surgery
    2 hours ago

    South Africa reveals blueprint for energy future
    2 hours ago

    INEC ready for Kogi, Bayelsa poll says Chairman
    2 hours ago

    Policeman, trafficker nabbed for supplying drugs to Boko-Haram insurgents
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Economic Advisory Council: The Task Before Them
    3 hours ago

    Adamawa govt sacks over 300 polytechnic workers
    Lawan 4 hours ago

    Senate appeals to FG to ban importation of textile for 5 years