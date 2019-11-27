Supplementary elections: Kogi declares public holiday in Kogi West, Ajaokuta

The Kogi State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has declared Friday Nov. 29, as public holiday for all schools in the Western Senatorial district and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled a supplementary poll for Kogi West inconclusive rerun senatorial election, and a rerun of House of Representative poll of Ajaokuta federal constituency, to hold on.Saturday Nov. 30.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Eric Aina, on Tuesday in Lokoja, directed all public and private schools in the affected areas to proceed on holiday on Friday Nov. 29.

”Ahead of the suplimentary and re-run election in Kogi West Senatorial district and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Kogi Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has declared Friday Nov. 29, 2019, as public holiday for Schools in these areas.

”All public and private schools in the affected areas to proceed on holiday from Nov. 29, 2019 and resume academic activities on Monday Dec. 2, 2019,” he said.

According to Aina, the break is to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls in some designated school premises while the students and pupils stay under the custody of their parents during this period.

He, therefore, urged all parents, schools’ heads, teachers, relevant stakeholders and the general public to take note.