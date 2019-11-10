Surgery: Ex- Green Eagles defender solicits for financial support

Former Green Eagles defender, Kadiri Ikhana has called for financial support from Nigerians to enable him undergo three surgeries.

Ikhana who made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, said the surgery would cost N10 million naira.

He explained that he was advised by the medical Director, Dr. Christopher Otabor of Alliance Hospital in Abuja to undergo a hip replacement surgery after a Magnetic Resonance Imaging.

“I need the support of my fellow Nigerians to assist me to perform the remaining three operations which is scheduled for Nov.19 and Nov. 20.

”The third surgery will be carried out in December.

According to him, the call for support became necessary because the hospital and Federation of Coaches alone cannot handle the huge expenses.

” I appreciate the efforts of Alliance hospital for the first free surgery and for saving my life and making me to walk again,” he said.

Ikhana played for the Eagles as well as the Nigerian Army, 1st Infantry Division of the Armed Forces, representing Nigeria in two World Military Games.

He also played for Bendel Insurance for five years, winning trophies with the club and also played for the defunct Abiola Babes before quitting the game as player.

Ikhana then moved on to coach El Kanemi Warriors, BCC Lions, Sunshine stars, Kastina United,Nasarawa United,Yobe among others.

He won the CAF Champions League with Enyimba football club of Aba as a coach.