Suspected serial killer, David West, changes plea ‘not guilty’

… Another suspect, Mrs Thank God Nimi, pleads not guilty to two count charge, granted bail. Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Gracious David West, the suspected serial killer on trial over killing of more than 10 women in different hotels in Port Harcourt and other parts of the country changed his plea from ‘guilty’ to ‘not guilty’ when his trial on 10-count murder charge resume in the Rivers state capital.



Similarly, a new suspect, Mrs. ThankGod Nimi, Manager of one of the hotels at Bende Street in old Port Harcourt Township also pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of disrespect to the corpse of one the female victims who died in the hotel.

The manager was accused of dumping the corpse of one of the alleged Gracious David West’s victims in an open dustbin along Aggrey road in Port Harcourt instead of reporting to the Police.

After the pleas were taken, the presiding Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli granted granted her bail in the sum of N500,000 with a verifiable sureties.

The matter was still in court at the time of filing this report on Thursday.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers, Dr Zaccheus Adango had last week announced appearance for the State, signalling the takeover of the prosecution of the celebrated case from the Police. The Attorney General also amended charges leveled against the self-confessed serial killer. The arraignment of Mrs ThankGod Nimi alongside David West is based on the fresh charges supplied by the Police. West was alleged to have unlawfully killed several women in different hotels and guesthouses in parts of Rivers State, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 319 sub 1, Cap 37. Volume 2 laws of Rivers State, 1999 when he was first arraigned in October. He pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness after pleading guilty to nine out of the 10 charges preferred against him by the police. He pleaded not guilty to the last charge bordering on killing of one of the young ladies in a hotel around Bende Street in Port Harcourt, stating that he only tied the lady’s hands and legs and left her on the bed. After Gracious David West had taken his plea on Thursday, the state government through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheus Adangor, applied to take over the prosecution of the matter, which was not opposed by the parties. The trail judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, granted the application of the state government to take over the matter, expressing readiness to give accelerated hearing of the case. He adjourned till November 27, 29 and December 4, for hearing and remanded the suspect in prison. The suspected Serial killer had told the court that he preferred to tell the truth so that he could be pardoned, saying that he committed the crimes unconsciously. Like the suspect had done in the previous appearances, he accused the Police of seizing his N60,000, necklace and wristwatch, urging the court to compel the operatives to release them to him.