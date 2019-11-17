Suspense as INEC Begins to Announce Kogi Election Results    

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC began the declaration of the results of Kogi State governorship election held on Saturday. Also, expected to be declared are the results of the rerun election into the Kogi West Senatorial District.

The declaration of the result is being held under tight security police armoured tanks and patrol vehicles deployed ‎around the INEC office and the collation centre in Lokoja.

Prof James Apam, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner said earlier this morning that results from six local governments are already available for declaration.

While observers, top INEC chiefs have taken their seat inside the Mahmood Yakubu Hall where the announcement is to take place, many journalists have been barred from entering the hall. INEC officials claim that the restriction of access to journalist is due to limitation of space in the hall.

The Results as gradually announced by INEC:

Ogori/Magongo Local Govt

APC 3,679

PDP 2,145

SDP 244

Ijumu LG

APC 11,425

PDP 7,587

SDP 223

Omala LG

APC 8,473

PDP 114,403

SDP 567

Adavi LG

APC 64,657

PDP 366

SDP 279

Igalamela/Odolu LG

APC 8,075

PDP 11,195

SDP 208

Okene LG

APC 112,764

PDP 139

SDP 50

Kabba/Bunu LG

APC 15,364

PDP 8,084

SDP 364

Koton Karfi LG

APC 14,097 PDP 9,404 SDP 657 Yagba East LG APC 6,735

PDP 7,546

SDP 220 Okehi LG

APC 36,954

PDP 478

SDP 3,095 Mopa-Muro LG APC 4,953 PDP 3,581 SDP 95 Ajaokuta LG

APC 17,952

PDP 5,565

SDP 323 Idah LG

APC 4,602

PDP 13,962

SDP 221 Olamaboro LG

APC 16,876

PDP 8,155

SDP 262 Yagba West LG

APC 7,868

PDP 8,860

SDP 211