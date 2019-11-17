Suspense as INEC Begins to Announce Kogi Election Results    

Sunday, November 17, 2019 11:57 am
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC began the declaration of the results of Kogi State governorship election held on Saturday. Also, expected to be declared are the results of the rerun election into the Kogi West Senatorial District.
The declaration of the result is being held under tight security police armoured tanks and patrol vehicles deployed around the INEC office and the collation centre in Lokoja.
Prof James Apam, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner said earlier this morning that results from six local governments are already available for declaration.
While observers, top INEC chiefs have taken their seat inside the Mahmood Yakubu Hall where the announcement is to take place, many journalists have been barred from entering the hall. INEC officials claim that the restriction of access to journalist is due to limitation of space in the hall.
The Results as gradually announced by INEC:
Ogori/Magongo Local Govt
APC 3,679
PDP 2,145
SDP 244
Ijumu LG
APC 11,425
PDP 7,587
SDP 223
Omala LG
APC 8,473
PDP 114,403
SDP 567
Adavi LG
APC 64,657
PDP 366
SDP 279
Igalamela/Odolu LG
APC 8,075
PDP 11,195
SDP 208
Okene LG
APC 112,764
PDP 139
SDP 50
Kabba/Bunu LG
APC 15,364
PDP 8,084
SDP 364
Yagba East LG
APC 6,735
PDP 7,546
SDP 220
Okehi LG
APC 36,954
PDP 478
SDP 3,095
Mopa-Muro LG
APC 4,953
PDP 3,581
SDP 95
Ajaokuta LG
APC 17,952
PDP 5,565
SDP 323
Idah LG
APC 4,602
PDP 13,962
SDP 221
Olamaboro LG
APC 16,876
PDP 8,155
SDP 262
Yagba West LG
APC 7,868
PDP 8,860
SDP 211
