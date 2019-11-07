Take advantage of “Ready, Set, Work”, Sanwo-Olu’s aide urges LASU students

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, has urged final year students of Lagos State University (LASU) to take advantage of the “Ready, Set, Work” project for them to be competitive in the labour market

Wahab said this at a sensitisation programme for LASU final year students tagged “Ready, Set, Work 4.0” organised by the Office of the Special adviser on Education in Lagos State on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Ready, Set. Work” is an employability and entrepreneurship programme aimed at preparing final year students for immediate entry into the workforce as employees and employers of labour.

Three tertiary institutions in Lagos State, namely; Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu and Caleb University, Imota will be participating in this year’s edition which will kicks off on Nov. 23.

The governor’s aide said that “Ready, Set, Work” project readily offers the bridge to that rounded and assured learning experience that leading to possibilities.

“ It is also going to provide entrepreneurial training and support for those of them interested in starting their own businesses

“ Thousands of final year students (now graduates) in Lagos State have reaped the reward of that initiative in no small measure.

“ When we came on board in May, the Office of the Special Adviser on Education want the continuation of this project, so w e are adding more to it by deepening the process,” Wahab said.

He also said that LASU would have 3,000 slots out of the 5,000 slots available this year because of the university’s uninterrupted academic calendar, back-to-back convocation and overall peace prevalent in the institution.

Wahab appealed to the people to give Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu opportunity to deepen the vision of the present administration in the state. “Lagos State Government is really investing in human capital development, especially on education and health. “For primary schools, we have engaged bridge academy to change the curriculum and teachers will start using computer tablets to teach,” he said.

Also speaking, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), LASU Vice-Chancellor, urged the final students to utilise the programme maximally, assuring that equal opportunities would be given to every student.

“We are going to support the students with all our experts because LASU has 3000 slots for the programme.

“We thank office of the special adviser on education for showing passion for LASU and ensuring that our pleas are heard concerning this project,” he said.