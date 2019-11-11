Tam David-West Dies in UCH at 83

GBENRO ADESINA/IBADAN

The former Minister of Petroleum, Professor Tam David-West has been confirmed dead. He was 83.

Although, the cause of his death is not known,the magazine gathered that he died at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan around 11:05 this morning.

According to a reliable source, he was admitted into the hospital about eleven days ago, when he was rushed in for medical attention.

The source said, “He was rushed to UCH 11 days ago. He was in private suite until this morning when he passed on. As regards his ailment, l don’t know”.

His body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

It was gathered that his children and family members were already on their way to Ibadan at the time of filing this report.

Up till his death, the deceased was said to be living in the Guest House of the University of Ibadan Conference Centre.