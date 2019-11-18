Tanker crushes 5 to death in Kogi

Richard Elelesho

No less than five people were killed in a tanker crash around the Felele axis of Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kogi State on Monday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the petrol laden tanker coming from the Lagos end, apparently experinced a failed break, lost control and crashed into five other vehicles, on its decent by the NNPC Mega Station in Felele.

The Felele area has become notorious for regular accidents in which many persons have been killed. Youths in the area have protested in the past over the loss of lives to the recurring vehicular accidents.