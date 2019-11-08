Tax Default: ICPC seizes 44 assets worth N14.7bn in Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday said it had seized two mansions, 27 pieces of land, one factory building and 15 buildings at Asokoro, Maitama and other districts in the Federal Capital Territory valued at N14.7 billion.

Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson of the anti-graft agency who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja said the assests, 44 in all, were linked to 32 corporate entities.

She added that the seizures followed the denial of ownership by the supposed owners.

She said: “The commission, in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), had found that the entities had N883.7 million tax liability on the seized properties.

“The seizure is based on Section 45(4) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act .”