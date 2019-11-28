Tension over stabbing of farmer by herdsmen in P/Harcourt community

… Farmer lying critically ill, nourishing stab wounds

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Uneasy calm pervades the Mgbodo-Aluu community in Ikwerre Local government area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital over alleged stabbing of a farmer by herdsmen in his farm on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the farmer simply identified as Godwin was in his farm when some herdsmen entered into it with their animals, a situation which resulted into a heated argument between him and them.

It was learnt that the farmer had insisted that the herdsmen should not graze their animals on his cucumber farm as the crops were ripe for harvest.

An eyewitness said attempt by the farmer to resist the herdsmen degenerated from heated argument to physical fisticuffs during which the farmer was overpowered and stabbed by the herdsmen.

The farmer’s neighbour, Kalu Chukwu, narrated the incident: “Godwin was working on his farm when he sighted the herdsmen and their cows about entering into his farm to graze on his cucumbers. He asked them to go away that the cows were already destroying his crops. But within a twinkle of eye, the herders started stabbing him.”

A visit to UPTH showed the farmer had been transferred from the Accident and Emergency Ward to the male ward with his head and shoulder still in bandage. He was sedated and fast asleep at the time of the visit.

The Rivers State Police Command has not commented on the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Incidents of attacks by herdsmen against farmers have not been a regular occurrence in the recent times in the State.