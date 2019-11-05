Throwback: Day Ojukwu slapped his teacher

Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu would, if he were still alive, have marked his 86th birthday on Monday 4 November, 2019. In a 2003 interview published on this platform, he narrated, among other things, how he slapped his teacher at King’s College, Lagos.

In his words: “When the famous Kings College strike took place, I was in boarding school. It just happened that I was the person carrying the water to the guards at the front of the boarding house. The man who was guarding the gate at the time everything took a different shape was the great Ovie Whiskey. There he was formidably attired in his shorts and wrapper around his waist. His job was to frighten anybody that was coming. We the small ones had the job of carrying water to them whenever it was needed.

“It was then I noticed our Nature Study master Mr Sleigh, striding down towards Bonanza Gate from the police station. What do we do? Clearly he was coming to disperse the whole notion of strike. I don’t know what got into my head, I dropped the bucket of water and ran as fast as I could towards Mr Sleigh, got to him, leapt up in the air and gave him the biggest slap I could muster. I don’t know who was more surprised, myself or Mr Sleigh”

https://www.thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2019/11/flashback-what-ojukwu-told-thenews-about-his-background-father-biafra-obasanjo-others/