Thugs in police uniform snatch 8 ballot boxes, card readers in Kogi

Thugs in police uniform snatch 8 ballot boxes, card readers in Kogi

Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:54 pm


File: A thug in police uniform

Thugs in police uniform just invaded ward A of  Crowther Memorial/Sabongari polling unit in Lokoja and successfully carted away eight ballot boxes after sporadic shooting.

Eight ballot boxes were carted away, according to Peter Phillips, Assistant Registration officer. He added that the card readers, his car key and phone were also taken away by the invaders.

Police officers deployed  to the polling unit also joined journalists and party agents to scramble for safety as shots boomed from the guns of the invaders.

The election has been peaceful and registration officers were waiting to commence collation before the invasion.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Photos of Kogi election: Aftermath of thugs’ attack and carting away of eight ballot boxes, card readers
    1 hour ago

    Bayelsa: Thugs Destroy Election Materials
    2 hours ago

    #KogiDecides: Today, here is why people will miss Abubakar Audu
    3 hours ago

    Today is Zik’s birthday: “Why I Attempted Suicide in America”
    4 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: Bello lauds INEC, commends voters on peaceful conduct
    4 hours ago

    UI 2019 Convocation: Facts About Osanyinlusi Mary, Overall Best Masters Student
    4 hours ago

    In Pictures: Voting Commences in Kogi
    6 hours ago

    KogiDecides: Mass arrest of PDP leaders hits Mopa Muro LG