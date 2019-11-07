Tijjaniyya sect to hold Maulud procession in Abuja

The Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden Attijjaniyya, an Islamic sect plans to hold Maulud celebration in Abuja on Nov. 9, the National Secretary of the sect, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Qasim, has said.

Al-Qasim made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists ahead of the procession to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

He called on the sect followers to observe the day with utmost decorum and be law abiding during the procession, and the recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

The national secretary advised the followers not to hold processions in states where there has been a ban on any kind of procession due to security concerns.

He stressed that the sect celebrates the Maulud every year because ”Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is a blessing to every Muslim and humanity in general.”

According to him, other Muslims criticising the celebration of the Prophet’s birthday were uninformed and misled.