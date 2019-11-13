Trial of Atiku’s son -in Law:  The Obasanjo Connection!

Akin Kuponiyi

The trial of Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who was accused of laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general elections, continues this morning before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria.

In his ruling before the continuation of trial on whether the statement of the first prosecution witness tendered by the defence counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), should be admitted as exhibit or not, as it was opposed by the prosecution Mr Rotimi Oyedepo ,the presiding Judge Aneke upheld the objection of Mr. Oyedepo, but said the defence counsel could lay proper foundation for it if he still chose to tender it.

The trial of Babalele started yesterday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke with the testimony of EFCC first prosecution witness Bashir Mohammed, a close friend of Babalele.

Mohammed, who was led in evidence by the EFCC prosecuting cousel Rotimi Oyedepo narrated graphically how he delivered the naira equivalent of $140,000 cash to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Babalele’s instruction

Mohammed told the court how he got a phone call from Babalele sometime in February,this year requesting him to deliver a message to “an elder statesman.”who turned out to be former president Olusegun Obasanjo. On Babalele’s request, he supplied two bank accounts, which were credited.

The witness said he took the money to Obasanjo’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“When I got there, somebody came and took me inside where I met former President Obasanjo and delivered the message,” Mohammed said.

Under cross-examination by the defence counsel led by Chief, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mohammed affirmed that he wrote a statement at the EFCC office during investigation.

Ozekhome’s bid to tender the statement as an exhibited was, however, opposed by the EFCC prosecutor. Consequently the presiding judge Justice Aneke adjourned till tomorrow to rule on the admissibility of the statement of the witness