Two lecturers escape from kidnappers’ den

The two lecturers, Umar and Adamu Chonoko, who escaped from kidnappers den in Kaduna on Sunday. Pic NAN

Two lecturers, Adamu Chonoko of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Umar Chonoko of Kaduna Polytechnic, abducted 10 days ago in Kaduna, have escaped from their kidnappers den.

Spokesperson of Kebbi Indigenes Resident in Kaduna and Garkuwan Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna, Garba Muhammad confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Garba said “the two siblings and indigenes of Kebbi State have escaped from their kidnappers and arrived the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna and were received by the Wakili around 11:51am today (Sunday). We thank Allah for their escape.”

According to him, Umar Chonoko went to deliver the N2 million and a motorcycle ransom to secure the release of his brother, Adamu, but was also held by the kidnappers who demanded for additional N5 million ransom.

“N3 million was delivered, making a total of N5 million, but the abductors made another demand of N10 million.

“Their demand could not be met. Just this morning, with the assistance of security agents, both of them escaped.

“We thank the media, security agencies and all those who helped us in praying for their freedom,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, also confirmed the story.

He said that the Command received the information on the escape of the lecturers from their family.