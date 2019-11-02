U.S says 250 journalists jailed worldwide in 2018

Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:11 am


Cross section of journalists at an event.

The United States Government has listed Turkey, China ,Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Mexico and Nicaragua as the countries that are worst offenders in imprisonment of media workers and bloggers. .

Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Ms Morgan Ortagus, who said this in a statement issued to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists on Saturday also revealed that 250 journalists were jailed around the world in 2018.

According to her, journalists are still being killed, tortured, jailed, and harassed in many places.

“All these for reporting that exposes the abuses of corrupt regimes, undermines the work of terrorist and criminal organisations, gives voice to overlooked communities, and counters disinformation.

“As of December 2018, more than 250 journalists remain jailed around the world, with Turkey, China, and Egypt among the worst offenders.

“Members of the media and bloggers also remain imprisoned in countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Mexico, and Nicaragua.’’

Remembering reporters killed in the line of duty, Ortagus called for “an immediate end to all threats, intimidation and violence against journalists and other media professionals for their work’’.

“Our nation’s unwavering support for press freedom is enshrined in our constitution, and the United States will call out those who seek to undermine this essential component of any healthy society,’’ she added.

