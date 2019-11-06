UCL: Bayern seal last-16 berth with win over Olympiakos

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:48 pm
Bayern Munich clinched their place in the Champions League last 16 by beating Olympiakos 2-0 at home on Wednesday thanks to second-half strikes from Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic.
Croatian winger Perisic slammed the ball home with his first touch less than 60 seconds after coming off the bench to seal the win.
Bayern top Group B with 12 points from four games and will be confirmed as group winners if Red Star Belgrade’s match with Tottenham Hotspur later on Wednesday ends in a draw. (Reuters/NAN)
Leave a Reply