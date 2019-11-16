UI 2019 Convocation: Facts About Osanyinlusi Mary, Overall Best Masters Student

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

At the close of the two day convocation of the Masters Degrees on Friday November 15, 2019, the University of Ibadan, UI, has released its Overall Best Three Masters Candidates.

According to information obtained from the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of the institution, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka and Mrs Olubunmi O. Faluyi respectively, and the Provost of Post Graduate College, Professor Jonathan Babalola as well as the 2019 Order of Proceedings, the Overall Best Masters Student is Miss Osanyinlusi Titilayo Mary of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture, who scored the Perfect CGPA of 7.0 and average of 76.9.

Mary Osanyinlusi hails from Ikole Ekiti in Ekiti State.

The Second Overall Best Masters student is Miss Owolabi Abibat Olayinka of the Department of Botany, Faculty of Sciences, who scored 7.0 and average of 75.1, while the Third Best Masters Student is Mr Adekunle Yemi Adekola of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Faculty of Pharmacy, who scored the CGPA of 6.9.

The Foundation Day and Convocation ceremony of PhD graduand, which will mark the end of 2019 convocation ceremony, holds on Monday November 18, 2019.