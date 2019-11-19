UI 2019 Convocation: UI Offers Automatic Employments to Overall Best Students

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka has announced automatic employments for the overall three best 2019 Master’s graduates.

Olayinka offered these opportunities on Monday 18?November, 2019 at the Foundation Day and Convocation of PhD Grdauands to the overall three best Master students. They are Miss Osanyilusi Titilayo Mary of the Department of Animal Science; Miss Owolabi Abibat Olayinka of the Department of Botany, Faculty of Sciences, and Mr Adekunle Yemi Adekola, of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry.

According to him, all of them would be offered employment as Assistant Lecturer. Also, the overall best PhD candidates, Dr Temitope Oluwaleye have been offered employment as a Lecturer Grade II. All the appointments are subjected to the recommendations of their Deans and the Provost of the Postgraduate College.

Although, the VC was silent on the opportunity that is opened to Ofure Mary Ebhomielen, a Bachelor Degree student who graduated with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average, CGPA 7.0, the tradition of the institution offers a scholarship for her Master’s Degree Programme at the Premier University.

However, Olayinka intimated President Muhammadu Buhari about Ofure saying, “A special recognition must be given to one of our students who finished with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 7.0. She is Ofure Mary Ebhomielen of the Department of Computer Science. With this honour, Ofure has become the fourth person and the first female to graduate with a perfect CGPA in the 71 -year history of our institution.