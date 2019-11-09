UI Kicks-Off 71 Foundation Day and Convocation Ceremony

UI Kicks-Off 71 Foundation Day and Convocation Ceremony

Saturday, November 9, 2019 1:39 pm


Research and Development Fair

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The management of the nation’s Premier University, University of Ibadan (UI) has kicked-off its 71st Foundation and Convocation Anniversary with series of activities.

The Anniversary started with the Research and Development Fair, otherwise known as UI-Town Connect, 2019.

The program organized in collaboration with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission and themed, “Societal Need-Driven Research for National Development” showcased various exhibitions of scholarly inventions from various departments and institutes of the institution.

At the event, speakers including the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, Prof. Francis Offor of UIRESDEV, Director General of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Amb. Ayo Olukanni and Group Managing Director, Odu’a Investment Company, Mr Adewale Raji stressed the need for a strong town-gown relationship for the enhancement of economic development in the country.

Olayinka, who spoke through the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnership (RISP), Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, pointed out that there was a need for collaboration of the triple elites, academia, government and industry for the nation’s development.

From left, Profs. Olufemi Bamiro, Abel Idowu Olayinka and Adenike Adeyemo

In another development, the former Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Olufemi Bamiro called the government at all levels to adequately fund universities in order to carry out industrial scanning examination that would spur the level of competitiveness in the SMEs sector.

Bamiro, who stated this at UI-SME Summit also urged the relevant institutions including the Bank of Industry, BOI, and other financial institutions to rise up to the assistance of SMEs in the country, stressing that without adequate attention being given to SMEs, it would be difficult for Nigeria to get rid of poverty.

He pointed out that the challenges facing industries could only be solved through multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research.

Group photograph of principal officers and staff after Jumat Service

At a special Jumat service attended by the staff and principal officers of the institution, the President, Governing Board, University of Ibadan Muslim Community, UIMC, Professor Musiliu Onilude said the occasion was an annual exercise to commence convocation ceremonies.

He said that it has been a thing of joy that every year, UIMC is the first to kick-start the ceremonies.

Audience at Jumat Service

