UN Chief decries rise in attacks against journalists

UN Chief decries rise in attacks against journalists

Saturday, November 2, 2019 11:41 pm


Antonio Guterres, UN chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday said there had been a rise in the “scale and number of attacks’’ against journalists around the world in recent times.

In a message to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Guterres said, “societies as a whole pay the price’’ when journalists were targeted.

“Freedom of expression and free media are essential to fostering understanding, bolstering democracy and advancing our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“ In recent years, however, there has been a rise in the scale and number of attacks against the physical safety of journalists and media workers.

“There are also growing incidents infringing upon their ability to do their vital work, including threats of prosecution, arrest, imprisonment, denial of journalistic access and failures to investigate and prosecute crimes against them.

“The proportion of women among fatalities has also risen, and women journalists increasingly face gendered forms of violence, such as sexual harassment, sexual assault and threats,’’ he said.

The UN chief noted that without protection of journalists, societies would lose their abilities to stay informed and contribute to decision-making.

“Without journalists able to do their jobs in safety, we face the prospect of a world of confusion and disinformation.

“On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, let us stand up together for journalists, for truth and for justice,’’ he added.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Border closure: Our members’ jobs threatened, says Union leader
    23 mins ago

    Osinbajo, the most trustworthy VP of Nigeria ever – Emir of Daura
    36 mins ago

    Lagos agency pulls down 4 two-storey buildings in Ikoyi
    50 mins ago

    Gbajabiamila inaugurates 2 mini stadia, other projects in Surulere
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Edo Deputy Governor behind attack on Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, says Oshiomhole
    4 hours ago

    Cross River Central: Court dismisses Ndoma Egba’s appeal
    4 hours ago

    Anambra Central: Umeh speaks on Appeal Court ruling
    4 hours ago

    Kogi/Bayelsa poll: Police will support INEC to ensure credible outcome, IGP says