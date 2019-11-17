Uneasy calm beclouds Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital as residents await results from INEC 

Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:11 pm


 

A Nigerian ballot paper showing logos of political parties

Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

 

 

As Bayelsans await the result of the Governorship election that took place yesterday, Yenagoa,the state capital, is experiencing uneasy calm this morning, being Sunday.

 

 

Our Correspondent who went round some parts of the state capital to the suburbs of the Asikoro town axis to Igbogene, Mgbi road and the Oxbow lake area and the Central Bank of Nigeria Yenagoa axis area were calm as at the time of filing this report.

 

 

More of Churches were full with their regular worshippers. And as expected in a predominantly Christian environment, most of shops are shut.

 

Commercial tricycle drivers are in full operation unlike yesterday when their businesses were restricted throughout the election period.

 

 

A resident in his early 40s who gave his name as Michael Temple explained that on a normal Sunday morning, most shops are locked for the owners to attend Sunday worship with their families.

 

 

He assured that some shop owners wou;d open as from noon.

 

 

 

However, as politically volatile as Bayelsa is, nobody can predict what the spontaneous reactions may be immediately INEC officially announces the winner of the Governorship election.

 

 

Would it be David Lyon of APC or Douye Diri of PDP?. Typical of some fanatical political supporters in the state, whichever side the pendulum swings, there may be spontaneous reactions either peacefully or violently in the state capital.

 

 

Our Correspondent reports that if the candidate of the PDP wins, then the party would have had a clean record of being in charge of the state’s administration for more than 20 years. But if APC breasts the tape, then it would be a huge upset and vote for the change mantra of APC.

 

 

Results from INEC are expected to be released from this afternoon.

