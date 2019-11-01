UNIBEN students protest over deplorable hostel facilities

Friday, November 1, 2019 6:43 pm


 

By Jethro Ibileke

Vehicular movement was on Friday paralyzed for several hours at the Ugbowo axis of the busy Benin/Lagos express way, as hundreds of students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), took over the road in protest over alleged deplorable state of infrastructures in the University.

The protesting students also accused authorities of the University of extortion.

The students, who vowed to sustain the protest till the management of the University do the needful, barricaded the road by the Ugbowo main gate of the University.

The situation resulted in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway, forcing commuters traveling and others going to work to remain at the spot for hours.

According to the protesting students, the University campus has remained without power and water supply for the past two days.

They also decried the State of disrepair of their hostels, which they said are characterized with leaking roofs, poor toilet facilities, untidy environment and overgrown weeds everywhere.

They also accused the management of the institution of mistreating the school cleaners.

Police operatives were however on ground to keep the students in check.

Effort to get reactions from the University’s management failed, as several calls made to its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Michael Osazuyi, went unanswered.

