Verbatim: Aisha Buhari speaks on hard times

“We should either fasten our seatbelts and do the needful or we will all regret it very soon because, at the rate things are going, things are getting completely out of hand.

“The VP (Yemi Osinbajo) is here, some ministers are here, they are supposed to do justice to the situation. People cannot afford potable water in this country while we have governors. Since this is the highest decision-making body of Islamic affairs, for those that are listening we should fear God, and we should know that one day, we will return to God and account for our deeds here on earth,.”

–

She Spoke at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs event at the National Mosque Abuja , November 29,2019