Verbatim: I’m Innocent of $20Million Money Laundering Allegation by US Justice Department- Onyeam

Saturday, November 23, 2019 12:52 pm


Allen Onyema

 

“I can confirm to you that all allegations are false and are in no way in line with my character as a person and as a business man whose only aim has been to build Nigeria and improve well-being. 

“As the press statement clearly stated, these are indictments that only contain charges. I am innocent of all charges and the US government will find NO dirt on me because I have never conducted business with any illegalities. “Be rest assured that I also have my lawyers on this and these mere allegations will be refuted. 

“I never laundered money in my life, neither have I committed bank fraud anywhere in the world. Every Kobo I transferred to the US for aircraft purchase went through the Central Bank of Nigeria LC regime and all were used for the same purpose. The American companies that received the funds are still in business. I never took a penny from any US bank or Nigerian bank. I am willing to defend my innocence in the US courts.”

-Daily Trust

