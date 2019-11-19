Verbatim: Police report on killing of PDP leader in Kogi

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 1:28 pm


Mrs Acheju Abuh

Police report on the Ochadamu crises.
CULPABLE HOMICIDE/MISCHIEF BY FIRE:

On 18/11/2019 at about 1630hrs, one Musa Etu of Ochadamu, Ofu LGA reported at the Station that, at about 1030 of same date, there was a misunderstanding between one Awolu Zekeri aged 35years member of APC and one Gowon Simeon a member of PDP both of Ochadamu.

In the process Gowon Simeon stabbed Awolu Zekeri with a knife on his Lap. He died on his way to the Hospital.

As a result, angry youths in the area mobilized to the house of one Simeon Abuh of same address who is an uncle to the suspect, set it a blazed, thereby burnt one Salome Abuh aged 60 years. Three other houses were equally burnt.

The corpse has been moved to the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary Anyigba for Autopsy. Meanwhile, the Police Mobile Force and Police Special Forces have been drafted to the area to prevent any breakdown of law and order. The investigation is ongoing

DSP Aya Williams
PPRO

