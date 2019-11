“We don’t feel safe in the house of the National Chairman of APC anymore. If I had visited the house of PDP Chairman, I wouldn’t have been attacked the way I was attacked in the house of APC Chairman.

“It is really unfortunate that things have degenerated to this extent. We will continue to pursue peace. We cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years”.

Oshiomhole told reporters on Saturday 2 November, 2019