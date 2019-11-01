Wada vows to review workers screening exercise in Kogi

Musa Wada, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi, has review the screening exercise of workers conducted by the incumbent governor Yahaya Bello, as lacking human face as it led to untimely death of many civil servants, pensioners and their relations.

The PDP governorship candidate thereby vowed to review the screening, especially as it concerns pensioners and local government workers if elected, according to statement issued in Lokoja on Friday by the Musa Wada Campaign Organisation.

The PDP candidate was quoted to have made the remarks while addressing rallies at Ankpa, Okpo and Abejukolo.

“The endless screening exercise will be reviewed as many workers and pensioners were deliberately screened out at all levels,” the statement signed by Mr Austin Okahi, a member of the media committee of the organisation, said.

Wada also condemned alleged non-payment of workers salary at the state and local government levels, describing the development as dangerous for the state economy.

He particularly sympathized with the local government workers across the state over nonpayment of their salary for a long time.

The candidate also condemned the deplorable state of roads in Ankpa and Abejukolo, promising to rebuild them if elected as governor

Wada chided Gov.Yahaya Bello for embarking on “window dressing development ,rather than genuine ones that will transform the lives of the people ” few days before election.

He warned the people of Olamaboro Local Government not be deceived by the recent political aberration which made the area to produce the new deputy governor.

The candidate explained that indigenes of the state, irrespective of tribe and religion had rights to ascend to any top political offices without any condition attached.

” Remain supportive of the PDP and jettison the new political sheriffs known for coercion and violence to achieve high political pedestal,” he told the people.

Wada charged electorate in the state not to succumb to threat and intimidation from any quarters.

At Ankpa , Wada expressed shock that the ancient town known for its boisterous economic activities had become a ghost town.

He promised to restore the lost glory of Ankpa by creating more access roads and channelization projects to control the lingering erosion problem that had made some areas to become swampy.

The candidate, however, urged the people to remain focus in their support for PDP and be ready to protect their votes on Nov. 16.