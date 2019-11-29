Why we sacked Unai Emery – Arsenal Board

Why we sacked Unai Emery – Arsenal Board

Friday, November 29, 2019 11:55 am


The management of English football team,  Arsenal on Friday announced  the sack of  head coach of the team,  Unai Emery, and his coaching team.

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

