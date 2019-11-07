Wike to ministers: Why we’re not happy with Buhari’s Govt in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike has said Rivers people are not happy with he described as ‘high level of marginalisation’ they have been subjected to by the Federal Government under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He added that unnecessary politics should be relegated and good governance enthroned with the conclusion of the election because that is what Nigerians require now to develop the country.

He said: “Leadership is not party affair. Leadership is about the people. It is about development. For now, governance is what our people require. “We should relegate politics to the background. Political parties as vehicles take us to a certain point for us to disembark and face governance.” He said rather than politicise the development process, focus should be on how to move Nigeria forward.

“Honourable Minister, when you go back, inform Mr President that the people of Rivers State are not happy with the high level of marginalisation. Rivers State should benefit from projects like other states of the Federation “, he said.

He also warned against any attempt to run a one-party state.

“We cannot run a one-party State. If we do that, the country will collapse. You cannot take every state. It is not possible “, he said.

Governor Wike said that even though he wished that President Muhammadu Buhari lost the last General Election, immediately the court pronounced him the winner, he was left with no option, but to congratulate him.

The Governor, who spoke during a courtesy visit by the Ministers of Education and Women Affairs at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday said with the conclusion of elections, Rivers State should benefit from Federal Government’s programmes like other states.