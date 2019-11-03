Wike vows to hunt down criminal kingpin, ‘Italian’

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike said a youth, suspected to be a criminal kingpin in the Ikwere communities of the State with the nickname, “Italian” has been declared wanted.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide on Saturday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said the Rivers State Government will deploy resources to track him down.

The Governor who assured that steps are been taken to restore peace in different communities, however, warned traditional rulers in the state against taking sides with cultists and criminals.

He said any Traditional Ruler indicted by cultists will face the full weight of the law.

The Governor thanked the Ogbakor Ikwerre for their support before, during and after the elections

He expressed happiness for the overwhelming support from the four Ikwerre speaking Local Government Areas while calling on Rivers people to promote peaceful co-existence as they need each other for the development of the state.

Wike also urged the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality to work in unity for the good of the area.

He said though politicians can belong to different political parties, every Rivers son or daughter must work towards developing Rivers State.

He said: “All of us cannot be in one political party, but in belonging to different political parties, let us protect the interest of our people.

“Let us as Traditional Rulers and leaders work for peace in our respective communities . It is in an atmosphere of peace that development can take place.”

He said no ethnic nationality in Rivers State can emerge as Governor without the support of others.

“We must all work together with other ethnic groups. There is no ethnic group that produce a Governor without the support of other ethnic nationalities.

“You need the support of everyone to advance any political interest in the state”, he said.

Commenting on the development of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, the Rivers State Governor noted that it is because of the concentration of the state’s population in the areas and the need to provide the required infrastructure.

He maintained that the three flyover bridges must be delivered by February 2021. He added that key residential areas of the state capital will be restored by his Administration.

In his address, President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Professor Emenike Wami congratulated Governor Wike on his re-election. He said the victory was ordained by God and obtained through the resilience of Rivers people.

He said: “We are here to congratulate you on your victory at the polls. We are happy that you heeded our call that you seek a second term in office as a result of your outstanding performance.

“This victory was made possible by God and through the resilience of Rivers people. We want to thank other non Ikwerre speaking people people for their support.”

He wondered why some people still compelled the Rivers State Governor to undergo unnecessary litigation despite his overwhelming victory at the polls. He, however, expressed happiness that the Supreme Court has confirmed Governor Wike as duly re-elected by Rivers people.

“You are the first Governor to be declared re-elected because there was no opposition in the first place. God has given you victory”, he said.

The President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide commended Governor Wike for extending the hand of fellowship to all his political opponents after his victory. He urged all political opponents to reciprocate the governor’s gesture.

He praised the Rivers State Governor for his outstanding projects delivery. He urged Governor Wike to maintain his delivery of projects in his second term.

Ikwerre women groups displayed the rich culture of the ethnic Nationality during the meeting.

