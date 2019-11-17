With huge win in Southern Ijaw, APC consolidates lead in Bayelsa guber poll

Sunday, November 17, 2019 9:52 pm


The battle is between Lyon and Diri

Okafor Ifiebor

The All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded a huge win in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in the Bayelsa governorship election conducted on Saturday.  David Lyon, the APC candidate is also from the area.

In the results announced at the ongoing collation of outcomes of the polls from each local government, the APC candidate scored 124,803 while Douye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party  candidate scored 4,898.

With the win, the APC candidate has won in five of the seven local government areas declared so far, while Diri has won in two.

