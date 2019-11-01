Wizkid, Beyonce make ‘Brown skin girl’ video

A Nigerian, Jenn Nkiru who was Born in Peckham, England is directing the shooting of Beyonce’s album, ‘The Lion King’, which also featured Wizkid, Burna Boy, Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, among others on its Afro/American ranks,

Nkiru had also worked with Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z on their smash hit single, ‘Apesh*t’ in 2018.

Another incredible video shot at the Louvre was also directed by Nkiru.

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, and the American singer have commenced shooting the music video for fans favourite song ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

Wizkid and American singer, Beyoncé Knowles, has called on people to appear on ‘The Lion King ‘ the gift video presently being shot in a number of locations across London with some of it being shot in Catford and Thamesmead, respectively.

According to a British tabloid, the 38 years old American singer has called on black and brown people of different cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders and ages to come tell their stories.