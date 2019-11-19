Wizkid wins SoulTrain songwriting award

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:33 am


Wizkid

Afropop superstar, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has won SoulTrain’s Ashford and Simpson Songwriters’ award.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he won the award at the 2019 ceremony held on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ singer earned the award for his collaboration with Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter and SaiNt Jhn on the sensational song of Beyonce’s ‘Lion Heart: The Gift’ album.

Wizkid shares the award with other credited songwriters including, Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant and Shawn Carter.

Others are Stacy BartheAnathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun and Richard Isong.

This was the third time Wizkid had made the nominees’ list for the prestigious award.

He was nominated for Best Dance Performance in 2017 for his song ‘Come Closer’ and in 2016 for the Rhythm and Bars category for his song ‘One Dance.

