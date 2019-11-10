Zamfara APC seeks IGP’s intervention over ban on political gathering

Zamfara APC seeks IGP’s intervention over ban on political gathering

Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:20 pm


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole: APC National Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, to intervene in the ban placed on political gathering by the police in the state.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Shehu Isah, made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday.

Isah accused the police of supporting the activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, saying “we consider the police order banning political gathering, rallies and meetings in the state as a plan to deny APC members their rights.

“This is very unfortunate. In spite of the banning order by the state police command, the PDP still held a political rally at the Government House, where they received defectors from Maradun local government area,” Isah said.

He appealed to the IGP to intervene, stating that the laws of the land gave every political party the guidelines within which to operate.

“APC, as law abiding political party, has been operating in line with the constitutional provision; the police too, as a security agency, should support the rule of law”, he said.

In his reaction, however, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP. Muhammad Shehu, denied the allegations.

Shehu explained that the event at the Government House was considered as a government activity rather than a political gathering.

“I am calling on people of the state to understand that the police are not supporting any political party. Rather, we are working to ensure the sustenance of peace and stability in the state,” the police spokesman said.

NAN reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle and the PDP leaders in the state had, on Sunday, received some defectors from APC from Maradun local government area at the Government House.

