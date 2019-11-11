Zamfara govt clears N200m debt to NECO

Zamfara govt clears N200m debt to NECO

Monday, November 11, 2019 9:35 am


Governor Matawalle of Zamfara State

The Zamfara Government has paid N200 million examination fees owed the National Examinations Council (NECO), to facilitate the release of students’ results, Gov. Bello Matawalle said on Sunday in Gusau.

The examination body had witheld the results of thousands of secondary school students following the non-payment of their registration fees by the state government after promising to do so.

But Matawalle, at a ceremony to welcome new entrants into his party, the PDP, said that the measure was to ensure the release of the results to enable the students to further their education.

“My predecessors made the commitment to pay the fees, but failed to do so. We have decided to pay in the interest of the students,” he said.

He said that government had also paid workers’ salaries “in spite of the fact that we inherited a zero account from the last government and a mass of debts,” he said.

He urged Zamfara residents to continue to be law abiding, and particularly cautioned them against violence that could retard progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 21,000 members of the APC, mostly from the governor’s Maradun Local Government, defected to the ruling PDP at the occasion.

The defectors were jointly received by Matawalle and the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha, who both promised to treat the new entrants “like any other member of the party”.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    One dies, many injured as OPC, Hausa youths fight over ‘scraps’ in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Buhari: Violent extremism, the biggest challenge facing Islam
    2 hours ago

    Anambra workers to get salaries, benefits by Dec. 15
    2 hours ago

    Dangote Group installs 32 silos rice factory in Kebbi
    3 hours ago

    Tears for Abubakar Audu
    4 hours ago

    Ajaokuta: The tragedy of Yahaya Bello’s misgovernance
    8 hours ago

    Works Minister Fashola: Roads not that bad?
    8 hours ago

    The imperative of “people’s manifesto