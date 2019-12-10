10 facts about FIRS’ new Chairman

Monday, December 9, 2019 5:56 pm


Muhammad M. Nami has been appointed the new chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service by President Muhammadu Buhari. Here are 10 facts about him, according to a statement by the Presidency:

1. He is a Tax, Accounting and Management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies

2. He has almost three decades of practical working experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non- profit organizations.

3. He is an expert in rendering advisory support services to investors in respect of new business start-ups and management of existing businesses.

4. He has also continuously rendered outsourced services to clients in trading, service and manufacturing sectors of the nation’s economy.

5. He attended Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology (1991) and a Masters of Business degree (2004) respectively.

6. He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

7. He started his career with PFK in 1993 and rose to the position of a senior Consultant in charge of Tax management and advisory services.

8. He is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services (Chartered Tax Practitioners and Business Advisers) based in Kaduna, Abuja, Niger State.

9. Mr Muhammad has served, and is still serving, on many companies’ Board and Statutory Board Audit Committees.

10. He was appointed as a member, Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Stolen Assets in November, 2017 by President Buhari.

