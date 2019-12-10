Buhari Stirs Hornets’ Nest Again, Sacks Muiz Banire

Buhari Stirs Hornets’ Nest Again, Sacks Muiz Banire

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 4:47 pm


Muiz Banire

Dr Muiz Banire, chairman Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, has been removed by President Muhammadu Buhari. This happened after he replaced Tunde Fowler, Executive chairman of Federal Inland Revenue whose tenure expired on 9 December. Fowler’s removal, since has been generating acrimonious debates that bear on ethnic bias. The heat is still on. And now this!

While Fowler’s stayed till the expiration of his tenure, Banire spent only one year and Buhari, on Tuesday, wrote to the Senate, seeking approval for the appointment of Mr Edward Lametek Adamu, a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as replacement.

He was commissioner of transport 1999-2007) and environment(2007-2011) in Lagos state under Governors Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Raji Fashola, Minister for Works and Housing confirmed his  appointment last year October as chairman of the agency. Banire, 53, was the first national legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress when the group was formed in 2014.

 

 

 

 

