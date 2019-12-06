124 bag first class as OAU graduates 7,209

Friday, December 6, 2019 5:27 pm


The Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University  (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, said on Friday that 7, 209 students would graduate during the 44th Convocation Ceremony scheduled to hold between Dec. 11 and Dec. 14.

Ogunbodede, who stated this at a press conference held at the university’s campus, also said that 124 of the graduates would be awarded first class degrees.

He said that 5,292 undergraduates and 1,917 postgraduate students would  graduate.

Ogunbodede also said that some people, who had dedicated themselves to contributing their quota financially and materially to their immediate environment would be honoured.

“This prompted the authorities of OAU to perfect all arrangements to select three people that will be get awards in this 44th Convocation Ceremony.

“Among them are Mr Biodun Shobanjo, one of Nigeria’s finest Marketing Communications Practitioners who is a quiet but great philanthropist.

“Others are President of African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), Dr Benedict Oramah and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Plc., Mrs IbukunOluwa Awosika,” he said.

The vice-chancellor further said that irregularity of academic session had become a thing of the past in OAU.

“God has divinely made it possible for us, as a university, to have a smooth academic session which provided an enabling environment for us to timely mobilise students for the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme and award them degrees, certificate and diplomas in their respective disciplines,’’ he said.

Ogunbodede explained that from 2019/2020 academic session, all students would be offering entrepreneurship courses such as photography, fashion designing, metal work, aluminium glass production and fabrics making among others.

“These will prepare them for self-employment as the university management will not graduate students without empowering them.

“The convocation programme which commences on Wednesday, Dec. 11 will feature award of Diploma Certificates at the Department of Local Government Studies.

“A Convocation Lecture entitled, “Education: The Key to Unlocking Nigeria’s Human Capital,” will be delivered by a renowned alumnus, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, as well as other activities.

“On Saturday, Dec. 14, the grand-finale of the convocation will feature the Conferment of Master of Philosophy, Doctor of Philosophy Degrees and Honorary Degrees,’’ he said.

