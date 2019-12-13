13th Month Salary’ll Be Paid after Christmas – Oyo SSG Declares

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Following the payment of December salary on the 16th, Oyo State Government has, again, further revealed plans to pay the 13th month package after the Christmas celebration.

The declaration was made by the Secretary to the State Government SSG of Oyo State, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun while speaking to journalists.

She said, “This month is Christmas. A lot of preparations are going on and you know people have to shop. If you think about the 25th when we are committed to always paying salary, it is a Christmas day. It’s also a public holiday. We believe if we wait until then, it may be difficult for people to shop and plan some other expenses for the celebration. So, we took a decision to pay early so that people can plan well for the Christmas celebration”.

Speaking further, Adeosun said, “In addition to that, we also took a decision to pay the 13th month salary. We had the option to either pay it with the December salary or afterwards but, by general consensus with the people who are the recipients of the money, we agreed to break. So, the 13th month will be paid after the Christmas celebration”.

Recall that since Governor Makinde took over the mantle of leadership, workers in the state have regularly enjoyed receiving their salaries on the day popularly referred to as GSM Date – 25th of every month.