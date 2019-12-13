153 Bag First Class As FUTA Holds 31st Convocation Ceremony

One hundred and fifty three students will bag the first class honours degree at the 31st convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA for the 2018/2019 academic session holding on December 20 and 21, 2019.Briefing Journalists on Friday 12th November 2019 on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, the Chairman of the Ceremonials Committee and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development, Professor Phillip Oguntunde said no fewer than 4,000 students will be graduating with Mr. Lawal Saheed Adesile of the Department of Physiology, School of Health and Health Technology graduating as the overall best student with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92. Professor Oguntunde disclosed that two new schools, Health and Health Technology and Computing would be presenting their first set of graduating students at the Convocation Ceremony.

Giving a breakdown of the class of degrees, he said 153 finished in the First Class Division, 1514 with Second Class Upper, 1212, Second Class Lower, 216 Third Class and 15 in the Pass Division.

According to him, 122 would be awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), 720 with Masters Degrees and 517 with Post Graduate Diplomas.

Professor Oguntunde added that Mr. Ananou Gubin Kovevi, will be conferred with FUTAS’ Prestigious honorary degree of Doctor of Science in Meteorology and Climate Science (Honoris Causa). He is the Project Director for the African Climate Competence Centre in the Management Agency of the Department of Environment, Culture and Sustainability, Federal Republic of Germany which supports the West African Research Service Centre for Climate Change and Adapted Land Use, WASCAL domiciled in FUTA and he has contributed immensely to the sustenance of the programme in Nigeria West and Southern African sub regions.

He said a number of projects which include, School of Management block of offices, School of Computing complex, Equipment And Furniture for Computer Based Test Centre at the Centre for Continuing Education, Laboratory furniture for the School of Sciences, Laboratory furniture for the School of Health and Health Technology and Reconstructed areas in the Academic core areas and other parts of the University would be commissioned in the course of the ceremony.

The week long ceremony which begins on Friday 13th December, 2019 will climax with the Award of Degrees, Post graduate diplomas, Masters Degrees, Doctorate Degrees and Conferment of honorary degree at the University Main Auditorium to be presided over by the Chancellor of the University, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu , the Emir of Bauchi..