I insist, Oshiomhole remains suspended- Obaseki

Friday, December 27, 2019 4:20 pm


Obaseki and Oshiomhole

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has insisted that in his capacity as the state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole remains ostracized, notwithstanding that he is national chairman. 

Obaseki made the statement on Friday 27 December when he held a caucus meeting with leaders the party in Edo North Senatorial District.

In the words of Obaseki: “I am the APC leader in Edo and it is the person that is engaged in  anti-party activities, who has created his own faction of APC that will leave.

“If you can’t be a disciplined member of our party, then you leave, whether you claim to be a national chairman or not.

“My position is clear; Comrade Oshiomhole stands suspended from APC in Edo.”

He added: “Nobody has ever seen me come out to say this is the amount of debt he left behind, because I see us as part of the same family.

The aim is to redefine Edo State and focus on our people. Tomorrow will come and our children will grow, we don’t want things to be worse for them.”

