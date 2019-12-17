17 persons escape death in Anambra multiple crash

17 persons escape death in Anambra multiple crash

Friday, December 6, 2019 8:00 am


 

No fewer than 17 persons escaped death in a multiple crash involving three vehicles on the old Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra.

The accident occurred on the Nkpor/Umuoji stretch of the road.

Mr Pascal Anigbo, the Public Enlightenment Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the crash to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the vehicles included a red Mitsubishi bus with registration number JJT920ZW, a white Hummer bus without registration number and a truck marked KPE686XA.

Anigbo attributed the cause of the accident to wrongful overtaking.

He said 17 persons including 10 males and seven females were involved in the crash while seven persons were injured.

“The Mitsubishi bus did wrongful overtaking and collided with an oncoming bus and the two buses collided with a truck.

“The injured victims had been taken to Crown hospital Nkpor,” he said.

The FRSC officer also said efforts were on to recover the vehicles and valuables.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    PHOTOS: Osinbajo at installation of new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja
    57 mins ago

    Police reveal new strategy being used by robbers to rob bank customers
    1 hour ago

    168 stranded Nigerians return from Libya
    1 hour ago

    Why Nigeria lost IMO Council elections – Dakuku
    1 hour ago

    Why fight against rape is difficult- Mrs Fayemi
    2 hours ago

    Emirs in Zamfara beg IGP over commissioner of police
    2 hours ago

    Time to do something different
    9 hours ago

    Corruption, barrier to sustainable development – Magu