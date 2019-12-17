Why poverty cannot be eradicated in Nigeria soon – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, has noted that the conversation on managing the dynamics of Nigeria’s advancement was important to the development of Nigeria, noting that the nation is yet to be able to eradicate poverty because of lack of systematic and focused approach to deal with the menace.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre at the 70th Birthday anniversary of the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

He stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Social Investment Programmes was the first phase of the federal government’s effort to tackle poverty.

The Vice President, therefore, noted that systematic approach must be undertaken to get rid of poverty in the nation, stressing that though, it may take a while with determination poverty would soon be a thing of the past in Nigeria.

According to him, “India dropped its absolute number of the extremely poor by the same programmatic approach; but the programmes took two decades. The second point is on encouraging entrepreneurship, infrastructure development, lower taxes and enabling environment”.

Extolling the virtue of the celebrant, he said, “To my dear, Egbon, I must say that your sense of humour, youthfulness, and sheer energy, make it difficult to believe that you are actually 70. We thank God for the unique and indelible landmarks He has enabled you to achieve especially in politics and governance in the past eight years in Oyo State. Importantly also, your exemplary fidelity to the party, its success, its leadership and to your associates and colleagues at all times has set a standard for us all. I am especially deeply grateful to you for giving me the benefit of your wisdom, counsel, and deep experience at various times. We pray that God satisfies you with a very long, healthy, prosperous and joyful life”.

Speaking on the theme, “Managing the dynamics of Nigeria’s advancement: The socio-economic perspectives”, The Round Table Lead Paper Presenter, Prof. Ayo Olukotun lamented the rising poverty rate in Nigeria despite government’s several interventions toward poverty eradication.

He stated, “Undoubtedly, and as several international reports confirm, poverty continues to be the preeminent challenge of Nigeria’s socio-political formation. It is not that alone, what is perhaps more worrying is that the situation is likely to be unchanged for another generation, in spite of the bold declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari in his May inauguration day speech that his administration will lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years”.