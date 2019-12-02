$2.1bn fraud: I’m ready for trial, says ex-NSA Dasuki

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 2:16 pm


Left: Dasuki with family members after he was freed from the custody of DSS on Tuesday evening.

Nigeria’s former National Security Adviser,  Col. Sambo Dasuki, (rtd) said he is now ready to resume his trial for corruption and money laundering following his release from the custody of Department of State Services, DSS on Tuesday.

The former NSA was first arrested on December 1, 2015 by DSS and has been arraigned in various courts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on various charges related to corruption in the management of $2.1 billion funds meant for procurement of arms for soldiers fighting Boko Haram.

Dasuki had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail by the various court.

But the Federal Government had kept him in the custody in violation of series of court orders for his release.

However, on November 13, 2018, the former NSA staged a protest in court when he submitted a letter to the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed, that he will no longer make himself available for trial following the “brazen violation” of his constitutional right to liberty.

But in a move that shocked many Nigerians, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami on Tuesday ordered the DSS to comply with the court order granting the former NSA and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore bail.

Speaking with the Hausa Service of VOA in his first interview after his release,  Dasuki said he is ready to resume trial for the money laundering and corruption charges.

“Of course, I stopped going to the court because I was granted bail but the government refused to release me and I said whenever the bail order is complied with I will appear before the court and defend myself. I am ready,” the former NSA said.

Dasuki also said his incarceration for four years has not taken any toil on his health.

“Thank God I am in full health. I have no ailment at all,” said Dasuki who also refused to blame the federal government for his long detention. But he argued that there must be ‘fairness.’

“There is nothing really to say to the government. Everything that happens to an individual is from God. It is only God’s will that will prevail. It is ignorance or lack of faith that pushes some to think that certain individuals are behind their predicaments.

“Everything is ordained by God. Like you said, I was detained for four year and I am out today. Only God knows tomorrow. The only thing is that there must be fairness. Whoever goes to the Mosque on Friday must surely have heard the Imam always preach for fairness and honesty. There is a reason for that. Everyone should listen to it.”

 

 

