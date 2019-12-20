20 Facts on the Proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge

As Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is marking his 200 days in office, one signature project that people will remember him for , though the idea started from the Bola Tinubu administration, is the Fourth Mainland Bridge. Now, contractors will soon be falling over one another to bid for it.

Here are 20 facts about the project, according to autojosh.com:

1. The idea for a 4th Mainland Bridge was first mooted in 2003 during the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2. The bridge is intended to provide the required transportation to complement the rapidly growing industrial activities on the Eti-Osa – Lekki –

Epe corridor of Lagos State.

3. The bridge is also intended to drastically reduce the volume of traffic on Eko, Carter and Third Mainland Bridges.

4. The conceptual design for the 4th Mainland bridge was done by renowned indigenous architecture studio NLÉ Works.

5. In 2008, the conceptual design for the 4th Mainland bridge was approved by the Lagos state government.

6. The Bridge was designed to be a 38km bridge and expressway with a design speed of 140 km.

7. The bridge is designed to be a two-level bridge. The upper level will function as a means for vehicular traffic. Its lower level will stimulate and accommodate pedestrian, social, commercial and cultural interactions.

8. The Bridge would be made up of eight ( interchanges to facilitate effective interconnectivity between different parts of the State.

9. The proposed alignment passes through Lekki, Langbasa and Baiyeiku towns along the shoreline of the Lagos Lagoon estuaries, further

running through Igbogbo River Basin and crossing the Lagos Lagoon estuaries to Itamaga Area in Ikorodu. It then crosses the Itoikin road

and the Ikorodu – Sagamu Road to connect Isawo inward Lagos Ibadan Expressway at Ojodu Berger axis.

10. The bridge will be a Four-lane dual carriageway with each comprising 3 lanes and 2-metre hard shoulder on each side.

11. The bridge will be constructed to have a generous median to allow for both future carriageway expansion and light rail facility.

12. No fewer than 800 structures and shanties have been identified to be destroyed to allow for the construction of the proposed 4th Mainland

Bridge project. The inhabitants of affected structures will be compensated and/or relocated.

13. The 4th Mainland Bridge will be the first construction project (long-span bridge and expressway) of this magnitude that would be

embarked upon without Federal funding.

14. The project would be funded solely (concession) by the private sector.

15. On 25 May 2016, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode signed an MoU with a consortium of firms and finance houses for the financing and construction of the 4th mainland bridge.

Conitinue reading more facts.