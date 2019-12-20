Verbatim: Danjuma blows hot over goings-on in Nigeria

Verbatim: Danjuma blows hot over goings-on in Nigeria

Friday, December 20, 2019 4:24 pm


TY Danjuma

“In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice. People appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep. If you want details, I will give it to you privately. We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we have to wake up.”

 

-Danjuma said this in Ibadan at the launch of ‘70 Years of Progressive Journalism,’a book by the Nigerian Tribune,

  • Odogwu_Aganaga says:
    December 20, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    but where is general irons???

  • Shima K Gyoh says:
    December 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    TY Danjuma has not only an obligation to tell us, openly, but also a moral duty to do so. As a highly decorated and top military man, he should fear nothing.

