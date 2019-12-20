Verbatim: Danjuma blows hot over goings-on in Nigeria

Friday, December 20, 2019 4:24 pm
“In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice. People appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep. If you want details, I will give it to you privately. We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we have to wake up.”
-Danjuma said this in Ibadan at the launch of ‘70 Years of Progressive Journalism,’a book by the Nigerian Tribune,
TY Danjuma has not only an obligation to tell us, openly, but also a moral duty to do so. As a highly decorated and top military man, he should fear nothing.
but where is general irons???